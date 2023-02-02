Left Menu

Peru president unveils new bill for 2023 election amid Congress infighting

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country as a fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to come to an agreement after weeks of political infighting. The bill, seen by Reuters, proposes holding congressional and presidential elections in October this year with elected officials taking power in late December.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:33 IST
Peru president unveils new bill for 2023 election amid Congress infighting

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country as a fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to come to an agreement after weeks of political infighting.

The bill, seen by Reuters, proposes holding congressional and presidential elections in October this year with elected officials taking power in late December. Elected officials would serve a five year term until July 2028. The Andean country is in the grip of some eight weeks of anti-government protests with 48 people killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, mostly in Peru's copper-rich south. Fast new elections has been a key demand of protesters after former left-wing President Pedro Castillo was ousted in December.

The new bill comes after a series of early elections proposals have failed in Congress, the latest on Wednesday, with fragmented political parties unable to agree on how to move forward despite widespread public support for a snap vote. Some right-wing members are opposed to having their terms cut short, while left-wing factions have said they will not support a bill unless it also includes a non-binding referendum for a new constitution.

Boluarte, Castillo's former deputy who took over after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress, announced plans for bills for snap elections and a constitutional rewrite over the weekend after violent protests in the capital that left one dead. Peru Libre, Castillo's party, is scheduled to submit another proposal for early elections and a non-binding referendum later on Thursday, though debate has been delayed. While Boluarte's bill has legislative priority, voting order has yet to be determined.

Protesters around Peru have blocked highways with trees, boulders and tires, taken over regional airports and burned buildings, impacting goods transport, business and the operation of some key mines in the world's No. 2 copper producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023