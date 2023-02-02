Maurya's remark on Ramcharitmanas 'political', meant to divide society: Asim Arun

Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun on Thursday alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remark on the Ramcharitmanas is a political comment meant to divide the society.

Maurya, an Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council member, recently kicked up a row after commenting that portions of the Hindu text denigrated Dalits and women.

Digging in his heels in the controversy over his comments, the SP leader on Thursday said he will continue with his ''campaign'' unless the ''objectionable'' portions in the epic are banned or amended.

Arun, who is also the minister in-charge of Ghaziabad, attended seven programmes in the city during the day. Talking to the media, he said the condition of law and order in the state is good and hence, investors are eager to invest here.

