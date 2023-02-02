Left Menu

Maurya's remark on Ramcharitmanas 'political', meant to divide society: Asim Arun

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:39 IST
Maurya's remark on Ramcharitmanas 'political', meant to divide society: Asim Arun
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun on Thursday alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remark on the Ramcharitmanas is a political comment meant to divide the society.

Maurya, an Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council member, recently kicked up a row after commenting that portions of the Hindu text denigrated Dalits and women.

Digging in his heels in the controversy over his comments, the SP leader on Thursday said he will continue with his ''campaign'' unless the ''objectionable'' portions in the epic are banned or amended.

Arun, who is also the minister in-charge of Ghaziabad, attended seven programmes in the city during the day. Talking to the media, he said the condition of law and order in the state is good and hence, investors are eager to invest here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023