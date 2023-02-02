Left Menu

Delhi mayor election to be held first during municipal House on Feb 6: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi, sources said on Thursday.

It will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they said.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved convening of an MCD House to elect the mayor on February 6, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The date had been proposed by the Delhi government, an official has said.

''The agenda for the House says that the election to pick the mayor of Delhi will be held first, followed by that of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee,'' a source said.

Two sessions held so far -- January 6 and January 24 -- since the civic polls have failed to elect a mayor due to ruckus among the AAP and BJP members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

