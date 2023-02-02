Only four-month BMC budget should be presented: Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Thursday demanded that the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget should only be a four-month budget. Talking to reporters, here on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the government should only bring a four-month budget, as only an 'elected' government has the right to bring the full budget.

Aaditya Thackeray was inaugurating an Art Festival here at the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai. The festival will take place between February 2-5. "Those who are in administration, don't have the right to bring the budget. Only those who come after winning the elections have the right to bring the budget," he said.

"That's why we are demanding that the budget should only be for four months," he added. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) Anil Parab also addressed a press conference saying, "This budget is for the common people. They can call for a yearly budget, once the BMC elections are held." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)