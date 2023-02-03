Left Menu

Draghi isn't interested in job as EU infrastructure envoy - source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-02-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2023 00:06 IST
Draghi isn't interested in job as EU infrastructure envoy - source
Mario Draghi is not interested in a possible new job as a European Union envoy for infrastructure investment, a source close to the former Italian prime minister and European Central bank chief said on Thursday.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported this week that Draghi was being considered for the position of special envoy for EU's "Global Gateway" strategy.

"Mario Draghi has made it clear he is not interested in the job," the source said, asking not to be named.

