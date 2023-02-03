Election of RLD chief to be held on Feb 14 in Delhi

The election of the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will be held on February 14 in New Delhi, party officials said Thursday.

If elected, Jayant Chaudhary will get a second term as president of the party.

The term of the party president in RLD is of three years. Since the party's inception in 1996, Ajit Singh served as the president till his death in 2021.

RLD's national general secretary Trilok Tyagi told reporters here on Thursday that the party's national convention will be held in Delhi on February 14 during which the new head will be elected.

He said that earlier on February 12, on the occasion of the birthday of RLD founder Chaudhary Ajit Singh, party workers would go door-to-door to point out the ''failures'' of the Uttar Pradesh government as part of a week-long programme, which will continue till February 19.

Tyagi said party's national president and Rajya Sabha member Jayant Chaudhary will start this programme from Mathura district. The name of this programme has been kept as ''Sarkar ki vifalta hazar, Lok Dal Chala Janta Ke Dwar''.

Jayant Chaudhary was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party's support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)