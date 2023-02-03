U.S. VP Harris, Jordan's King discuss West Bank tensions at White House meeting
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2023 00:08 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah on Thursday, expressed concern about recent violence and tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank, and underscored the importance of upholding the status quo in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the White House said in a statement.
Harris "underscored the importance of upholding the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, recognizing Jordan's crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem and as a force for stability," the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. VP Harris will commemorate Roe v. Wade anniversary with speech in Florida
First migrants cross into U.S. from Mexico using mobile app
Visit to East Turkestan aims to beautify China's ugly face at expense of Muslims: Ulamas
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Germany sets condition for U.S. on supplying tanks
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues; Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours and more