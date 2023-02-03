Rajasthan CM Gehlot targets opposition BJP

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2023 00:37 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday targeted the opposition BJP by comparing the four-year term of his government with that of the previous government of the saffron party.

The chief minister said he had 10 questions for the BJP and wanted the opposition party to answer those.

''Our government opened 266 primary schools in Rajasthan since 2018. Did the BJP government open a single new primary school between 2013 and 2018. Can the BJP say why it toyed with the future of children by blocking their opportunities for education,'' he asked.

In another question, Gehlot said, ''From 2018 till now, the Congress government in Rajasthan has distributed more than Rs 18,000 crore in crop insurance. During 2013-18, the BJP government distributed less than Rs 6,000 crore in crop insurance. Why did the BJP government not make proper efforts to help farmers?'' Earlier, while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the governor's address in the Assembly, Gehlot said the achievements of his government in the last four years are historic and the public welfare schemes of the state have become a topic of discussion across the country.

He said Rajasthan's economy is growing rapidly and with ambitious schemes like Chiranjeevi, Indira Rasoi, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, UDAN and OPS, the state is marching ahead on the path of continuous progress.

Gehlot said the innovations of Rajasthan are being appreciated across the country.

He said the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is an ambitious project of the state and would provide irrigation and drinking water to 13 districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported according it the status of a national project, the chief minister said, adding that 16 such projects in the country have been given the status of national projects.

He said all the people's representatives of the ruling and the opposition parties should come together and demand the prime minister to declare the ERCP as a national project during his upcoming visit to Dausa district.

