Public Storage makes $11 billion unsolicited offer for Life Storage - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 04:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 04:11 IST
Public Storage has made an $11 billion unsolicited offer for Life Storage Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Public Storage sent a letter to Life Storage's management on Sunday detailing its all-stock proposal, valued at about $129 a share, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Life Storage's
- Life Storage Inc
Advertisement