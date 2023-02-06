Left Menu

Union Minister slams Shashi Tharoor over his Musharraf remark, says "best describes Cong"

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar while taking to Twitter, slammed the grand old party for finding peace in a person who "inflicted terror a backstabbing conflict and tortured our soldiers in violation of every International law".

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after he termed Pervez Musharraf as a 'foe-turned-real force for peace' in his condolence message for the former Pakistan military ruler, saying his post "best describes Cong" (Congress). Chandrashekhar while taking to Twitter, slammed the grand old party for finding peace in a person who "inflicted terror a backstabbing conflict and tortured our soldiers in violation of every International law".

"Nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a "force for peace" and develop "clear strategic thinking". Not withstandng many lives lost n Intl laws violated n harm caused all around, these Generals will have their admiring fans in India (sic)," the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote in his tweet. In another tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "That a former Cong Foreign Min (a party that refused to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas till 2010) wud think that a Pak General who inflicted terror, a backstabbing conflict n tortured our Soldiers in violation of every Intl law, wud be a "force for peace" - best describes Cong."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condoled the demise of Musharraf stating that "once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace between 2002-2007." "'Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease': once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007," Tharoor said in a tweet."I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP," the former minister of state for external affairs said.

Musharraf passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in UAE after a prolonged illness, reported Daily Pakistan. Musharraf was Pakistan's army chief during the Kargil war between India and Pakistan.

The conflict between the two countries is believed to have been orchestrated by Musharraf without the knowledge of the then Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif. Musharraf was the tenth president of Pakistan after a successful military coup in 1999.He served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

