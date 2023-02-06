Rajasthan: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje strengthens her political grounds in Mewar and Vagad

Rajasthan former Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje visited Udaipur on Sunday to attend various programs and strengthen her political grounds in Mewar and Vagad districts in the state ahead of the state Assembly election. Raje received a warm welcome from BJP workers and office bearers at Maharana Pratap Airport in Dabok.

She met the party workers here in Udaipur. Udaipur MP Arjun Lal Meena, Rajsamand MLA Deepti Maheshwari, Malvi MLA Dharam Narayan Joshi, and Chand Kriplani among other party workers were present. The former Rajasthan CM left for Dungarpur from the airport where she is scheduled to attend several programs. On February 6, she will further visit Sanwara to attend various programs.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections will likely take place around December this year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

