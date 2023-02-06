Left Menu

SC observation on Sikkimese Nepalis: Rijiju says Centre to file review petition supporting Sikkim govt

Amid protests in Sikkim over a reported observation of the Supreme Court referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as immigrants, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the Centre is filing a review petition in the apex court to support the state government.The state government has already filed a review petition in the apex court on the matter.The protests are taking place after the Supreme Court reportedly mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants in an observation on January 13 while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.I have spoken to CM of Sikkim P S Tamang Golay.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2023 08:30 IST
Amid protests in Sikkim over a reported observation of the Supreme Court referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as ''immigrants'', Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the Centre is filing a review petition in the apex court to support the state government.

The state government has already filed a review petition in the apex court on the matter.

The protests are taking place after the Supreme Court reportedly mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants in an observation on January 13 while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

''I have spoken to CM of Sikkim P S Tamang Golay. Union of India is also filing a Review Petition in Supreme Court to support Sikkim Govt through Solicitor General of India. Govt of India stands with the people of Sikkim,'' Rijiju tweeted on Sunday.

In another tweet, he assured the people of Sikkim that ''this judgment does not deal with or dilute Article 371F of the Constitution (relating to the state) and has nothing to do with anyone's citizenship''.

''We value the Constitutional status of every genuine Indian and (it) will be protected at any cost,'' he wrote.

