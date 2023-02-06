Left Menu

Nagaland assembly polls: Only 6 candidates file nominations so far; deadline Tuesday

A total of only six candidates have submitted their nominations so far for the February 27 Nagaland assembly polls, an official said.The deadline for nomination submission is Tuesday. Of the six, two are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party NDPP and one from its ally, the BJP.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 06-02-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 08:59 IST
Nagaland assembly polls: Only 6 candidates file nominations so far; deadline Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

A total of only six candidates have submitted their nominations so far for the February 27 Nagaland assembly polls, an official said.

The deadline for nomination submission is Tuesday. Of the six, two are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and one from its ally, the BJP. There are also two Independents, while one contestant belongs to the Rising People's Party, a new entrant in Nagaland politics, the official said.

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state.

The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates, and the Congress released the names of 25 nominees so far.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), National Peoples' Party and the Nationalist Congress Party have also named their candidates. Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023