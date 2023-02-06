Left Menu

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats remarks urging people not to run after jobs, asking what about Prime Minister Narendra Modis two crore jobs per year promise.Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Bhagwat on Sunday said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, and urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature, while also asking them to stop running after jobs.Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, Mohan Bhagwat Dont chase government jobs.

What about Modi's 2 crore jobs promise: Sibal's dig at Bhagwat's remarks
Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks urging people not to run after jobs, asking what about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two crore jobs per year promise.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat on Sunday said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, and urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature, while also asking them to stop running after jobs.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, ''Mohan Bhagwat: Don't 'chase government jobs'. Where are the private jobs Bhagwat ji?'' ''And what about the 2 crore jobs a year that Modiji promised!'' the former Union minister said.

At a public function in Mumbai, Bhagwat had said no work can be labelled big or small as it is done for the society. ''No matter what kind of work people do, it should be respected. Lack of dignity for labour is one of the chief reasons behind unemployment in the society. Whether the work requires physical labour or intellect, whether it requires hard work or soft skills – all should be respected,'' he said.

''Everyone runs behind jobs. Government jobs are only around 10 per cent, while other jobs are around 20 per cent. No society in the world can create more than 30 per cent jobs,'' he said.

