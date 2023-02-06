Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:59 IST
CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday administered oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court.

The five judges -- Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra -- were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

With the appointment of five judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 32, two short of the full strength.

Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13, 2022.

