Left Menu

Telangana Budget pegs Rs 2.90 lakh Cr expenditure in FY24

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:52 IST
Telangana Budget pegs Rs 2.90 lakh Cr expenditure in FY24
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao (file/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday introduced the State Budget in the Assembly with any expenditure outlay of Rs 2,90,396 crore for 2023-24.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's brainchild Dalit Bandhu scheme was allotted Rs Rs 17,700 crore. The scheme provides financial assistance at the rate of Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice.

In the Budget, an amount of Rs 36,750 crore is proposed as Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes while the Medical and Health Department gets Rs 12,161 crore.

Providing statistics, Harish Rao said Telangana's share in the country's GDP grew to 4.9 per cent in 2020-21 from 4.1 per cent in 2014-15.

The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to increase from Rs 1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 3,17,115 in 2022-23, he said.

The Budget allotted Rs 2,11,685 crore towards Revenue Expenditure and Rs 37,525 crore for Capital Expenditure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023