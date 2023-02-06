China says balloon sighted in Latin America for 'civilian purpose'

The balloon sighted in Latin America is from China and is for civilian purposes, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

The balloon has limited self-steering capability, Mao told a regular news briefing.

Colombia's air force said in a brief statement on Saturday that a possible balloon had been detected in its air defense system on Friday morning.

