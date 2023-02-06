China says balloon sighted in Latin America for 'civilian purpose'
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 12:57 IST
The balloon sighted in Latin America is from China and is for civilian purposes, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.
The balloon has limited self-steering capability, Mao told a regular news briefing.
Colombia's air force said in a brief statement on Saturday that a possible balloon had been detected in its air defense system on Friday morning.
