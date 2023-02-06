Left Menu

Congress MLAs in Kerala launch sit-in protest against budget proposals

06-02-2023
Intensifying the protest against the budget proposals, four opposition Congress MLAs in Kerala on Monday launched a sit-in protest at the entrance of the state Assembly here.

Congress MLAs Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Shafi Pramabil, Najeeb Kanthapuram and C R Mahesh staged a sit-in at the entrance of the Assembly when the House took up the discussion on the budget presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday.

Kuzhalnadan said the opposition will continue its protest till the government withdraws its proposal to impose cess on fuel.

The Left government's budgetary proposal to impose cess on petrol, diesel and liquor continued to trigger widespread protests in Kerala. On Monday, Youth Congress workers took out a protest march to the Assembly which turned violent in the state capital.

The government had, however, justified its decision saying such a measure was announced as the state was facing a huge financial crisis due to the policies of the BJP-led Union government.

Presenting the budget, the Finance Minister had said on Friday that it was proposed to levy a Social Security Cess on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and on the sale of petrol and diesel as the commitment to continue protecting the decent lives to vulnerable sections of society. The budget has proposed a Social Security Cess on sale of petrol and diesel at the rate of Rs two per litre.

