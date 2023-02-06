Eleven advocates, 2 judicial officers elevated as addl judges of three high courts

Left Menu

A total of 11 advocates and two judicial officers were on Monday appointed as additional judges in the high courts of Allahabad, Karnataka and Madras.Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter and extended his best wishes to them.Those appointed include six for the Allahabad High Court, five for the Madras High Court and two for the Karnataka High Court. Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 11 advocates and two judicial officers were on Monday appointed as additional judges in the high courts of Allahabad, Karnataka and Madras.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter and extended his best wishes to them.

Those appointed include six for the Allahabad High Court, five for the Madras High Court and two for the Karnataka High Court. Two of the additional judges appointed to the Madras HC are judicial officers.

The names of some of them were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

One of those appointed to the Madras High Court is advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri whose reported affiliation to the BJP had triggered a controversy.

Some lawyers had recently asked the Collegium to recall its recommendation for Gowri alleging her affiliation. Some other lawyers had supported her elevation, citing hard work and her commitment to the profession. Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

