White house says Biden and Turkey's Erdogan to speak soon on earthquake

President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are expected to speak soon in the wake of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The call will come as top U.S. leaders have pledged to provide Turkey with aid. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

