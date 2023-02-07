White house says Biden and Turkey's Erdogan to speak soon on earthquake
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 01:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 01:10 IST
President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are expected to speak soon in the wake of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The call will come as top U.S. leaders have pledged to provide Turkey with aid. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
