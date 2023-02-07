Left Menu

White house says Biden and Turkey's Erdogan to speak soon on earthquake

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 01:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 01:10 IST
President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are expected to speak soon in the wake of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The call will come as top U.S. leaders have pledged to provide Turkey with aid. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

