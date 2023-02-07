U.S., China have not discussed rescheduling Blinken visit - State Dept
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 01:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 01:19 IST
Washington and Beijing have not had conversations about rescheduling a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that was postponed on Friday after a Chinese spy balloon appeared on Jan. 28 over the United States, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
U.S. officials said on Friday the U.S. top diplomat would seek to make his planned trip, agreed by President Joe Biden in a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping in November, "when conditions allow."
