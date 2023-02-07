Ukraine's Zelenskiy invited to participate in future European Council summit - EU spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 01:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 01:35 IST
European Council President Charles Michel has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to take part in a future EU summit, Michel's spokesman tweeted on Monday.
"For security reasons, no further information will be provided," the spokesman, Barend Leyts, added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
