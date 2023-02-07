Left Menu

White House: Europe, other allies have 'nothing to fear' from Inflation Reduction Act

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 01:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 01:55 IST
White House: Europe, other allies have 'nothing to fear' from Inflation Reduction Act

Europe and other U.S. allies have nothing to fear from the Inflation Reduction Act and its investments in clean energy and energy security, and could actually benefit from it, President Joe Biden's top economic adviser Brian Deese said on Monday.

Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies in the new law will encourage companies to relocate, making the United States a leader in green tech at Europe's expense.

"Europe and other allied countries have nothing to fear from the Inflation Reduction Act and quite a bit to gain," Deese told reporters at the White House. U.S. investment in clean energy would accelerate reductions in the cost of next-generation technologies that are critical for the world, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023