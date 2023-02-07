White House: US approach to relations with China will remain calm
The U.S. approach to relations with China will remain calm in spite of Beijing's overflight of a spy balloon over the United States, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.
"It's up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want," she said. She said Biden administration officials are prepared to brief officials from the former Trump administration on their findings about the balloon overflights when Donald Trump was president.
