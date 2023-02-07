Biden: U.S. made clear to China what it would do about balloon
Updated: 07-02-2023 02:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 02:52 IST
President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States made it clear to China what it would do about a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet over the weekend.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed to be shot down.
