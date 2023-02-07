Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris to attend Munich Security Conference Feb. 16-18

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 05:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 05:19 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16-18, on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, her office said in a statement.

"The vice president's engagements in Munich will demonstrate transatlantic unity and resolve; U.S. global leadership; and our enduring commitment to support Ukraine," Harris' press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement.

Harris will give a speech and meet with foreign leaders, it said.

