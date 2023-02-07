South Korea's Yoon orders to rescue workers, medical aid to quake-hit Turkey

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has issued an order to send rescue workers and emergency medical items to Turkey, Yoon's office said on Tuesday, after an earthquake killed more than 3,700 people in Turkey and northwest Syria.

"Yoon ordered related government agencies ... to come up with additional support measures in case needed by Turkey," the presidential office said in a statement.

