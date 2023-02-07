Left Menu

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 06:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 06:09 IST
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
  • India

Hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

''India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment,'' Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

He also instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake, killing at least 3,400 people.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said in a tweet.

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government's offer of assistance and said that ''a friend in need is indeed a friend''.

He also mentioned a Turkish proverb, ''Dost kara gunde belli olur'', which means ''a friend in need is a friend indeed''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

