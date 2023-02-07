Mexico says rejects possible 'Remain in Mexico' revamp plan
The Mexican government said on Monday it had informed the United States that it rejects a possible U.S. re-implementation of an immigration policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which required asylum seekers to wait for hearings in Mexico.
In December, a U.S. judge paused President Joe Biden's attempt to end the program. U.S. authorities later told Mexico's foreign ministry the program would start up again, the ministry said in a statement.
