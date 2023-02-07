PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK regulators failed to spot threat from pension scheme borrowing, say peers - Rishi Sunak poised for mini-reshuffle after Nadhim Zahawi's downfall

- UK to design 'digital pound' that could fend off future private tech rival - Manchester City accused of financial rule breaking by Premier League

Overview - British regulators were too slow to recognise the risks that borrowing by pension schemes posed to the stability of the UK's financial system, according to a parliamentary report into the volatility that hit the gilt markets following Liz Truss's "mini" Budget in September last year.

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a "mini-reshuffle" of his Cabinet as early as Tuesday, including appointing a new party chair and breaking up the sprawling government business department. - Britain's Treasury and Bank of England are designing a "digital pound" that could supplant banknotes by the end of this decade and fend off private competitors.

- Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League of breaching financial rules multiple times over a number of years, following a four-year investigation into the club's financial dealings. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

