PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 7
- Britain's Treasury and Bank of England are designing a "digital pound" that could supplant banknotes by the end of this decade and fend off private competitors. - Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League of breaching financial rules multiple times over a number of years, following a four-year investigation into the club's financial dealings.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK regulators failed to spot threat from pension scheme borrowing, say peers - Rishi Sunak poised for mini-reshuffle after Nadhim Zahawi's downfall
- UK to design 'digital pound' that could fend off future private tech rival - Manchester City accused of financial rule breaking by Premier League
Overview - British regulators were too slow to recognise the risks that borrowing by pension schemes posed to the stability of the UK's financial system, according to a parliamentary report into the volatility that hit the gilt markets following Liz Truss's "mini" Budget in September last year.
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a "mini-reshuffle" of his Cabinet as early as Tuesday, including appointing a new party chair and breaking up the sprawling government business department. - Britain's Treasury and Bank of England are designing a "digital pound" that could supplant banknotes by the end of this decade and fend off private competitors.
- Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League of breaching financial rules multiple times over a number of years, following a four-year investigation into the club's financial dealings. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK PM Rishi Sunak orders ethics probe into tax scandal-hit Tory chief
British Sikh engineer wins PM Rishi Sunak’s award for low-cost invention
UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Tory party chief over tax penalty row
UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Tory party chief over tax penalty row
UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over tax affairs