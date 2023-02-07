Budget session: PM Modi attends BJP parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. BJP national president JP Nadda felicitated Prime Minister Modi on arriving for the meeting.

The weekly meeting of the BJP in the Parliament takes place every Tuesday when the House is in function. Discussion on crucial issues, including the recently passed Union Budget 2023-24 is likely to take place in this meeting.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1. Since then there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani issue. The Opposition has demanded that the government should come up and respond in Parliament about the Adani stock issue following which disruption has been witnessed in both Houses.

Opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group. The opposition parties also held a meeting on Tuesday to "decide the day's strategy" regarding their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani Issue.

However, the opposition parties are expected to end the deadlock in the Parliament today. After placing their demands, they can participate in the discussion on the President's address, the final decision will be taken in the meeting of the opposition parties on Tuesday. Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh on Monday said that the party would not "back down" till Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to have a discussion on Hindenburg Research's report against Adani Group in Parliament.

Congress is continuously cornering the government over the issue in Parliament forcing the adjournments of both Houses during the Budget Session. On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and then for the day.This is the third day of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition's demand for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Congress held nationwide protests outside State Bank of India (SBI) branches and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices on Monday, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. It is being argued by the opposition that the investment of the Adani group in public sector banks such as the SBI and LIC has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class.

Opposition parties on Monday protested near the Gandhi statue outside Parliament and demanded a Joint Parliament Committee investigation or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

According to the statement, the Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals are focused on bringing India into the global economy and nation-building. In the summary of the long response by Adani Group, it said the report was "nothing but a lie". The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies. Although the Congress is getting the support of other opposition parties on the Adani issue, it has to be seen whether the parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, which are seen together in the meetings, will join the Congress demonstration or extend moral support.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have kept their distance from Congress on this issue. The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6. (ANI)

