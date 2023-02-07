Interests of poor at centre of every budget presented by BJP government: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that interests of the poor have been at the centre of every budget presented by his government.
Addressing the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after the Union Budget was presented on February 1, he said no one is calling it a ''chunavi budget'' (budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before the next Lok Sabha polls.
Overall development and the interests of every section of society have driven its proposals, he said.
Even those who have been ideologically opposed to the BJP have welcomed the budget, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters quoting Modi's speech to the MPs.
The prime minister also asked the MPs, especially those from cities, to organise sports meets, noting that there is a view that the youth there are not much involved in sports.
Foreign guests visiting Indian for various G20 meetings have appreciated the way the country has organised them, he added.
