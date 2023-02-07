BJP scared of electoral understanding of Left, Cong in Tripura: Ex-CM Manik Sarkar

Claiming that the electoral understanding between the Left and the Congress has a "moral ground" in Tripura, CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar said that the ruling BJP is "scared of two of its rivals coming together" to oust the "fascist ruler" in the northeastern state.

He also accused the saffron party of "throttling democracy" in the northeastern state during its rule in the past five years.

"The BJP must be thinking about how its two rivals have joined hands. They are also questioning the morality of the electoral adjustment but the reality is that the people want to oust the fascist ruler from power," he said at an election rally in Dhalai district's Surma assembly constituency on Monday.

Sarkar claimed that the Left-Congress understanding is "based on the people's aspiration to restore democracy" in the northeastern state.

"Both CPI (M) and Congress are helping each other for restoring democracy, secularism and protecting people's liberty. The electoral understanding between the two parties has a moral ground. The nationwide slogan to 'oust BJP to save the country' will gain momentum from Tripura," Sarkar said.

Asserting that the "BJP's defeat in the ensuing assembly elections is inevitable", the former Tripura chief minister said the BJP has secured less than five per cent votes in the 2013 assembly elections.

"In the 2018 polls, the BJP and its partner IPFT secured around 50 per cent vote share. The Congress, which had got 41 per cent votes in the 2013 election, lost around 39 per cent of votes to the saffron party five years ago. The Left too lost 6-7 per cent in the 2018 elections," he said.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16, and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The CPI (M) leader also said, "The BJP is scared of the Left-Congress electoral understanding. It is going to lose non-tribal Congress votes this time. Non-tribal Congress leaders had played an active role in defeating the Left Front government five years ago." Sarkar also claimed that the IPFT, which had ''assisted the BJP'' to gain tribal votes, has also lost its ground". "Where are BJP's votes? The prime minister and home minister may campaign for the party here but it will not succeed," he said. Notably, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah had on Monday alleged that the Tipra Motha has a ''secret understanding'' with the Congress and the CPI(M), and that the newly formed regional party is ''trying to bring back Communist rule in the state by misleading indigenous people''.

Of the 20 tribal seats, the BJP won 10 in the 2018 assembly elections, while its ally IPFT got eight. The CPI(M) could retain only two seats.

Alleging that the BJP won the last assembly election by "befooling people", Sarkar claimed that at least 25 CPI(M) leaders and workers were killed during the BJP-IPFT rule in the state. "Hundreds of party offices were burnt down by the BJP-backed miscreants, while thousands of our workers left their homes in the wake of terror," he alleged. The veteran Left leader appealed to the electors to "cast votes to secular and democratic forces to restore democracy and ensure a pro-people government in the state".

