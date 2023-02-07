Adani row: Most Oppn parties agree to participate in parliamentary proceedings

Most opposition parties on Tuesday decided to participate in parliamentary proceedings after three days of logjam in both Houses over the fraud allegations against the Adani Group, according to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), however, said no to discussions in Parliament without a debate on the Adani issue, sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge that was attended by leaders from 15 opposition parties.

''Most Opposition parties have decided to participate in parliamentary proceedings from today and continue to raise their demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani 'Maha mega scam','' Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet after the meeting.

Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janta Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leaders were among those who attended the meeting.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations.

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament have been paralysed for the last three days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the issue.

