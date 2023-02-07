Left Menu

Interests of poor at centre of every budget presented by BJP government: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 11:24 IST
Interests of poor at centre of every budget presented by BJP government: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that interests of the poor have been at the centre of every budget presented by his government.

Addressing the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after the Union Budget was presented on February 1, he said no one is calling it a ''chunavi budget'' (budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before the next Lok Sabha polls.

Overall development and the interests of every section of society have driven its proposals, he said.

Even those who have been ideologically opposed to the BJP have welcomed the budget, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters quoting Modi's speech to the MPs.

The prime minister also asked the MPs, especially those from cities, to organise sports meets, noting that there is a view that the youth there are not much involved in sports.

Foreign guests visiting India for various G20 meetings have appreciated the way the country has organised them, he added. In his address, the prime minister also spoke about the devastating earthquake which has hit Turkey and Syria and noted that India is providing all possible assistance.

An Indian team is on the way with all the assistance, he said.

Modi also recalled the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, noting the scale of the tragedy and how he can relate to the situation in these countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023