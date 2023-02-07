Left Menu

Updated: 07-02-2023 12:37 IST
MCD House adjournment: AAP protests near BJP headquarters
The AAP staged a protest near the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, a day after the presiding officer of the Delhi municipal House announced that members nominated by the LG will be allowed to vote in the mayoral election.

Carrying placards, several AAP leaders and workers gathered at Rouse Avenue road and raised slogans against the BJP.

Security around the BJP headquarters was beefed up with heavy police presence seen in the area and multiple barricades erected at Rouse Avenue road.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House failed to elect a mayor even in the third attempt following a ruckus on Monday after Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said that the aldermen nominated by Lieutenant Governor (LG) will vote in the elections.

The AAP said it would move the Supreme Court so that the mayoral polls can be held in a ''court-monitored manner''.

The first two sessions of the MCD House -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were adjourned by the presiding officer following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

