Victoria Gowri sworn in as Additional Judge of Madras HC, says she will work towards realising dreams of makers of Constitution

Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, who faced opposition from a section of legal fraternity to her appointment to the higher judiciary for her alleged 'hate speech' against minorities, on Tuesday took oath of office as the additional judge of Madras High Court.

Gowri in her address after sworn in as additional judge asserted that she would dispense justice in realising the dreams of the makers of the Constitution. Following usual practice, including reading out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President and a Central government notification, Gowri was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice T Raja. In her speech, Gowri expressed gratitude and thanked former Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandrai, former Acting Chief Justice Justice M Duraiswami (Retired) and Acting Chief Justice, T Raja for reposing faith in her and for recommending her name for the post of judge. She thanked the Supreme Court judges including the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. Gowri said she hailed from a very remote village (West Neiyur) in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and is a first generation lawyer from a 'very ordinary family.' She thanked all her senior advocates, including Maniraj and Jacob Fletcher. She is an alumnus of Madurai Law College. Finally, she said she bowed to the 'noble feet of my husband Thiru Thulasi Muthu Ram' who stood by her in all her 'experitments'... facilitating 'the flow of my life like an enchanting river without stagnation.' She thanked her two daughters. Also, she said: ''I bow to the noble feet of all the elder brother and sister judges who are on the dais and who are watching from my beloved Madurai Bench..'' She also thanked members of the Bar and sought their blessings. Citing a quote of Swami Vivekananda, Gowri said she is conscious that she is handed over the 'greatest responsibility of being a judge' to work for the cause of the 'unheard and the oppressed voices of the poorest of the poor, to liberate the marginalised, 'scuttle' inequalities of society and nurture fraternity in the diverse country. ''With all humility, I undertake to dispense justice in realising the dreams of the makers of our Constitution. Thank You. Jai Hind.'' Besides Gowri, four others also took oath as additional judges of the High Court. Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji and Kandasamy Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan (both advocates), Ramachandran Kalaimathi and K Govindarajan Thilakavathi (both women judicial officers) took oath as additional judges. Their tenure (as additional judge) is for two years. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram and Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, P S Amalraj delivered their welcome address.

