Situation with China tense, U.S. looking at other actions after balloon shootdown -Schumer

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described U.S. relations with China as strained on Tuesday and said the Biden administration is looking at other actions it can take after shooting down what it called a Chinese surveillance balloon over the weekend.

"Tense," Schumer said when asked to describe the state of bilateral relations. The Biden administration canceled Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China "and I know the administration is looking at other actions that can be taken."

