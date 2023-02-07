Left Menu

Meghalaya: 60 sitting MLAs among 334 candidates for assembly polls

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:06 IST
Meghalaya: 60 sitting MLAs among 334 candidates for assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor on Tuesday said a total of 334 candidates have filed their nominations for the February 27 election to the 60-member assembly in the state.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nomination papers.

All 60 sitting MLAs including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma submitted their nomination papers seeking re-election.

Conrad Sangma, who is the president of the National People's Party, will contest from his old constituency South Tura constituency in West Garo Hills district.

Metbah, the United Democratic Party chief, is seeking re-election from Mairang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who was elected as a Congress candidate in the 2018 election, is contesting as a Trinamool Congress nominee, from two seats – Songsak and Tikrikilla in East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts respectively.

BJP MLAs Sanbor Shullai and AL Hek are also seeking re-election from South Shillong and Pynthorumkhrah constituencies in the state capital here, Kharkongor said.

Congress MP Vincent H Pala, who is also the state party president, has also filed his nomination papers from Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

Regional party leaders Banteidor Lyngdoh of the People's Democratic Front (PDP), Ardent Basaiawmoit of the Voice of the People, Martle Mukhim of the Hills State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) are among those who filed their nomination papers, the CEO said.

The nomination papers and relevant documents will be scrutinised on Wednesday, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

Votes will be counted on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023