Haryana CM Khattar reviews law and order, crime situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Home Minister Anil Vij held a meeting with senior police officers in Panchkula and reviewed the crime, and law and order situation in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana P K Agrawal and senior officers of Haryana Police were also present, according to an official release.

While instructing the top brass of police to take even stricter actions against organized crime, the chief minister said creating a safe environment for people in Haryana is the key priority for the state government.

He said crime and criminal incidents should be curbed at all costs so that a friendly environment is maintained. The state should achieve the distinction of peaceful and no-crime state by dealing firmly with the offenders, he said.

Taking a thorough review of the crime scenario, Khattar also instructed the police officers to connect the villagers for getting intelligence about criminal elements who have been found involved in criminal activities and target killings.

This will increase the credibility of the police and will help in controlling such incidents with the cooperation of the general public, he said.

Khattar also directed that Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and Special Task Force should work in tandem with district police units to completely eliminate drug trafficking, crime and criminal elements across the state.

The district police chiefs should be more proactive and miscreants and criminal elements whosoever should be dealt with an iron hand, he added.

Expressing concern over the growing incidents of cybercrime, he said it has become a threat not only to individuals but also to the government sector, thus endangering national security.

Apart from establishing new cyber police stations, the entire police department is being technologically strengthened to meet present challenges posed by cybercrime. He said that a special drive to spread awareness about cybercrime trends and safety tips should also be organized, he added.

Stating that crime against women will not be tolerated in the state, he directed all the officers to maintain a special vigil on the security of women and take stern action against offenders in this regard.

It was apprised in the meeting that around Rs 47 crore of defrauded amount has been recovered till date. Other crime prevention areas such as gangsters, terrorism, most wanted criminals, cyber offences, traffic and road safety were also discussed.

Appreciating the state police force, Home Minister Vij said the state police had also initiated the process for the attachment of ill-gotten assets of drug peddlers through competent authority.

He also directed the officers to periodically launch special operations for the arrest of most wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers as well as for recovery of illegal weapons so that the crime rate can be further reduced across the state.

