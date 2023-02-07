Kushwaha continues to rant and rave about Nitish’s ‘deal’ with RJD

Left Menu

However, it will be pertinent to point out that Lalan himself used to describe me as the parliamentary board chief till recently, said the sulking leader who returned to JDU in 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.He took exception to Kumar speaking about his more than one exit and return to the JDU, as if I were a political fugitive.Kushwaha also pointed out that lack of consistency is something the honourable CM himself, despite being such a tall leader, is always charged with.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:13 IST
Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday continued to rant and rave about the ''clandestine deal" that he believes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his political benefactor and the party's supreme leader, has struck with ally RJD.

Kushwaha refused to believe the averment of party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan that speculations of a "deal" to "hand over" leadership to Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and merge the party with the RJD were unfounded.

"There is simply no clarity. And the confusion has stemmed from none other than the chief minister projecting a member of another party as the leader of the future," said Kushwaha, without naming Yadav who belongs to the RJD.

Kushwaha has urged the party's cadre to join him at a two-day session he has convened, in his personal capacity, later this month for discussing the situation in the JD(U).

Kushwaha, who fancies himself as the leader of Koeris in Bihar, the second most populous OBC group in the state, has been sore over Kumar ruling him out as another deputy CM and projecting Tejashwi as the future leader of the "Mahagathbandhan".

The former Union minister also appeared slighted over Lalan's statement that Kushwaha had ceased to be the chairman of the JD(U) parliamentary board and shall be just an MLC till he got re-nominated to the post.

"On one hand, this statement only confirms what I have been saying that the top party post is just like a rattle kids play with, a veritable lollipop. However, it will be pertinent to point out that Lalan himself used to describe me as the parliamentary board chief till recently," said the sulking leader who returned to JD(U) in 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.

He took exception to Kumar speaking about his more than one exit and return to the JD(U), "as if I were a political fugitive".

Kushwaha also pointed out that "lack of consistency is something the honourable CM himself, despite being such a tall leader, is always charged with".

