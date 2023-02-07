Tunisian president dismisses the foreign affairs minister
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:18 IST
Tunisia President Kais Saied on Tuesday dismissed foreign affairs minister Othman Jarandi, the presidency said in a statement.
The president named Nabil Ammar as the new foreign affairs minister.
