BJP govt not spending thousands of crores on big artists at 'Saifai Mahotsav': UP minister

It is not spending thousands of crores of rupees by calling big artists for the Saifai Festival. During the Samajwadi Party governments, Saifai Mahotsav were organised on a grand scale in the native village of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:28 IST
Minister of State for Transport (independent charge) Daya Shankar Singh on Tuesday took a dig at the Samajwadi Party saying the Yogi Adityanath government is working for the development of Uttar Pradesh and not spending thousands of crores of rupees by inviting big artists at 'Saifai Mahotsav'.

The Transport minister described the 'Investors Summit' organized in Ballia as a success. ''For the first time, so many investors have come from outside and proposed to set up industries in Ballia,'' Singh added.

Earlier in the day, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted, ''By increasing the bus fare by 24 per cent, does the BJP government in UP want to extract the expenses of the investors summit from the public's pocket because they know that neither the previous investment has come till now nor the next one will come.'' ''The BJP, which nurtures the rich, has made inflation the fate of the poor and common people. Inflation will end only with the removal of the BJP,'' Yadav said in the tweet in Hindi.

Hitting back, Singh said, ''The Adityanath government is not spending thousands of crores of rupees by inviting big artists in 'Saifai Mahotsav'.'' Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'Investors Summit' organized at the district headquarters here, Singh said, ''Whatever programme the Uttar Pradesh government is organising is for the development of the state. It is not spending thousands of crores of rupees by calling big artists for the Saifai Festival.'' During the Samajwadi Party governments, 'Saifai Mahotsav'' were organised on a grand scale in the native village of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah.

