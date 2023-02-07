Left Menu

Mohan Prakash to head Cong's candidate screening panel for Karnataka poll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:35 IST
Mohan Prakash to head Cong's candidate screening panel for Karnataka poll
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday set up a screening committee for selecting candidate for the Karnataka assembly polls, appointing senior leader Mohan Prakash as its chairman.

The Congress also named Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi, Mohammad Jawed and Saptagiri Ulaka as members of the screening committee for Karnataka.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Screening Committee for ensuing Karnataka assembly elections 2023 with immediate effect,'' a party statement said here.

Karnataka PCC chief D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary in-charge for the state Randeep Surjewala will be ex-officio members of the panel.

The panel will screen the candidates for the upcoming assembly polls and will recommend names to the party's Central Election Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Other ex-officio members are B K Hariprasad, M B Patil, G Parameshwara and all AICC secretaries in-charge in the state.

Karnataka assembly polls are slated in a few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023