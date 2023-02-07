Top US official visits Nepal, calls on FM Poudyal to discuss issues of mutual interest

A top US official called on Nepal's foreign minister Bimala Rai Poudyal on Tuesday and discussed a range of issues, including climate change and the USD 500 million grant under the Millennium Challenge Corporation pact.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator, Samantha Power, arrived in Nepal on Tuesday on a two-day official visit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Poudyal and Power discussed diverse matters relating to the Nepal-US mutual interests during their meeting held at the ministry.

"Agendas including execution of the US assistance Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), climate change and assistance to be provided to Nepal after graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) status were discussed at the meeting," it said in a statement.

Nepal and the United States in 2017 signed the MCC agreement, meant for building Nepal's infrastructure such as electric transmission lines and improvement of national highways.

The MCC is a bilateral United States foreign aid agency established by the US Congress in 2004. It is an independent agency separate from the State Department and USAID.

Foreign Minister Poudyal thanked the US government for its assistance to Nepal. Power pledged to increase the US' support to Nepal in the future.

Nepal's political parties are sharply divided over the issue of whether to accept the US grant assistance under MCC agreement.

Nepal's Leftist political parties have been opposing the pact, saying it was not in national interest and that it was meant for countering China.

