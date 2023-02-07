Total 225 candidates for Nagaland assembly polls

A total of 225 candidates have filed their nominations for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections, the chief electoral officer's office said on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the last day of submitting nomination papers to the respective returning officers of the 60 constituencies in 16 districts of the northeastern state.

A total of 101 nominees from different political parties and Independent candidates filed their nominations during the day.

The papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has filed his nomination as the NDPP nominee for the Northern Angami-II seat in Kohima district.

Besides, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton (BJP), former chief minister TR Zeliang (NDPP), BJP state president Temjen Imna Along were among the candidates who filed their nomination papers on Monday.

Polling will be held on February 27 from 7 AM to 4 PM while votes will be counted on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)