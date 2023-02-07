Left Menu

U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh to step down -source

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:14 IST
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will step down from his position, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, and media reports said he would take on a new position as head of the National Hockey League (NHL) Players' Association.

Walsh will step down in the days following Tuesday's State of the Union address by President Joe Biden, the Daily Faceoff, a hockey news website, reported on Tuesday citing sources.

The White House declined to comment.

