Syrian FM asks European countries to send aid despite sanctions - Al Mayadeen TV
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:16 IST
Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has asked European countries to send aid after the deadly earthquake, saying that sanctions are no excuse not to, he told Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV on Tuesday.
Syrian officials have long argued that western sanctions have harmed reconstruction efforts in areas where the 12-year conflict has subsided. The U.S. and European nations have said that sanctions aim to pressure the Syrian government into a political process that could end the conflict.
