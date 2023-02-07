EAM holds talks with Foreign Minister of New Zealand

India and New Zealand on Tuesday deliberated on their shared vision for a rules-based Indo-Pacific amid growing global concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

In their wide-ranging talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart from New Zealand Nanaia Mahuta also discussed bilateral ties in areas of economic engagement, educational exchanges, defence cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

Mahuta began her four-day India visit on Tuesday.

''Both ministers discussed the whole range of bilateral matters, including economic cooperation, educational exchanges, defence engagements and people-to-people contacts,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''They exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed India and New Zealand's shared vision for a rules-based, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,'' it said.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described his talks with the foreign minister of New Zealand as ''warm'' and ''wide-ranging''.

''The discussion covered our expanding ties that is being reflected in increased frequency of our contacts,'' he said.

On her part, Mahuta called India a ''long-standing friend and strategic partner'' for New Zealand. She said the ''productive'' talks were focused on promoting cooperation in as areas of education, trade and tourism.

The MEA said Foreign Minister Mahuta handed over to Jaishankar signed copies of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement paving the way for New Zealand's membership of the initiative.

Mahuta's visit to India closely followed the trip to New Zealand in October by the external affairs minister.

''India and New Zealand share close bilateral relations based on commonalities of democratic traditions and shared values bolstered by strong people-to-people ties,'' the MEA said in a statement.

''The two countries are engaging in cooperation across a wide range of areas, including economic, political, defence, education, and science and technology,'' it said.

