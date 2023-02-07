Left Menu

Assam, Mizoram committed to solve border dispute: officials

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:37 IST
Assam, Mizoram committed to solve border dispute: officials
  • Country:
  • India

Assam and Mizoram governments are committed to find out an amicable solution to the border issues between the two northeastern neighbours, officials of both states said here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioners of Assam's Hailakandi and Mizoram's Kolasib districts, Nisarg Hivare and John L T Sanga respectively, were present at the concluding day of the Assam-Mizoram border festival.

The officials expressed hope that the two-day festival will strengthen the spirit of unity and brotherhood between the people of both states.

The steps taken by the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram are praiseworthy and an amicable solution on border issues will be soon reached as negotiations are on for a settlement, they said.

Various cultural programmes were held at the festival while an exhibition cum sale of local products was organised on the occasion.

A friendly exhibition football match between the players of Hailakandi and Kolasib was also held, where the Mizoram team emerged victorious by the margin of two goals to one.

Mizoram and Assam share a 164.6-km-long border. Skirmishes and clashes between border residents of the two states were reported on several occasions.

A violent clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram in July 2021 claimed the lives of six people, following which the two states formed committees to resolve the border dispute.

The border dispute between the two states is a long-standing issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

There is no proper ground demarcation between the two neighbouring states after Mizoram was carved out as a Union Territory from Assam in 1972.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023